Indiana mayor starts challenge to Republican US Sen. Todd Young

Patrick Semansky/AP
Light shines on the U.S. Capitol dome Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Posted at 7:01 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 19:01:29-04

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The Democratic mayor of Hammond has started a campaign to challenge Republican Todd Young’s reelection bid in Indiana’s U.S. Senate election next year.

Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. filed with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to begin raising money for a Senate race.

McDermott has been mayor of the largest city in northwestern Indiana’s Lake County since 2004 but isn’t well known outside that region.

Despite that, McDermott has been the highest-profile Democrat openly talking about challenging Young.

Young defeated Democratic former Sen. Evan Bayh in the 2016 election.

He had $4.5 million in campaign cash at the end of June.

