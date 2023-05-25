Indiana Medical Licensing Board hold hearing for Dr. Caitlin Bernard

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of waiting, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board met Thursday to hear the case regarding an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old victim from Ohio in 2022.

The hearing was the first step in determining the medical license status of Dr. Caitlin Bernard.

Bernard is an obstetrician-gynecologist (OBGYN) who is alleged by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to have violated privacy laws when she spoke to a media outlet about the girl's treatment.

Bernard's attorneys have claimed she followed Indiana abortion and child abuse reporting laws for providers.

The story of the rape of the 10-year-old girl garnered national attention following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court.

In November, Bernard filed a lawsuit against Rokita for so-called "frivolous" consumer complaints used as a basis for his complaint to the licensing board.

In December, Marion County Judge Heather Welch allowed Rokita to continue his investigation into Bernard, though he broke the law when discussing the investigation before officially filing a complaint to the licensing board.

Welch also ruled in that the investigation should continue due to it being out of her hands and now in the hands of the licensing board.

The hearing began at 9 a.m. and could last into the evening, according to sources at the hearing.