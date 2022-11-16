Indiana resident dies, IDOH says monkeypox was a "contributing factor"

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) says an Indiana resident has died and monkeypox was a contributing factor.

IDOH says the person also had "multiple other" health conditions that contributed to the death.

No information, including the person's sex, age or county of residence, has been released. This is the first monkeypox related death in Indiana.

“Although monkeypox cases in Indiana have declined significantly as a result of the availability of vaccine, it is important to remember that this disease is still circulating and can cause severe illness and death,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Our hearts go out to the family of this Hoosier, and I encourage anyone who is at risk to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”

IDOH says since June 17, 264 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Indiana, with most occurring among males ages 18 to 39.

More information about monkeypox and the vaccine are available online.