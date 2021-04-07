Indiana Senate OKs optional pregnant worker accommodations

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana legislators gave final approval to a bill that won't require businesses to make accommodations for pregnant workers, despite an appeal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for a law requiring more protections.

The proposal allows a pregnant employee to request accommodations and requires the employer to respond in a reasonable time frame, but it does not mandate managers to grant any of the requests.

Senators voted 31-19 on the bill Tuesday, sending the measure Holcomb.

The Republican governor said he would issue an executive order ensuring such accommodations for state employees to demonstrate to business owners how such accommodations can work. He has yet to issue such an order, however.