Indiana State Fair 2023 theme revealed

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Fair announced today the 2023 theme of basketball and a title partnership with the Indiana Pacers.

Fair organizers will team with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to help tell the story of Indiana’s history with the game.

“The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to be a Hoosier,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said at a Monday morning press conference. “Perhaps the only other Hoosier tradition that brings together as many fans, as much nostalgia, and that sense of hometown pride is the love of basketball that’s swept our state for more than a century, which makes it the perfect theme for this year’s fair.”

“The Indiana Pacers and the Indiana State Fair are both quintessentially Hoosier brands, and the Coliseum and Fairgrounds are, in the minds of so many fans, so closely linked to the Pacers’ ABA championship teams and players,” said Rick Fuson, Chief Executive Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. “We are thrilled that this partnership will celebrate the game of basketball, the birthright of every Hoosier and such an important part of our state heritage.”

Fair organizers say the fair’s 18 days will tell 18 of the state’s greatest basketball-related stories.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs from July 28 to August 20.