Indiana State Police investigating car-train collision in Jackson County

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating following a car versus train collision that happened near the Jackson/Scott County Line Monday evening.
In a press release sent by Indiana State Police, the collision occurred around 6:30, resulting in the driver of the car being airlifted with life-threatening injuries.
An initial investigation determined that a black 2018 Nissan passenger car, driven by Dawson A. Vest, 21, of Austin, Indiana was traveling westbound on County Road 775 South, west of US 31.
For reasons unknown, Vest’s vehicle entered a railroad crossing into the path of a CSX train heading northbound. The train collided with the driver’s side of the car causing the car to roll and ejected Vest from the vehicle.
Vest was air lifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky to be treated for injuries sustained in the wreck.