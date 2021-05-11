Indiana State Police investigating car-train collision in Jackson County

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating following a car versus train collision that happened near the Jackson/Scott County Line Monday evening.

In a press release sent by Indiana State Police, the collision occurred around 6:30, resulting in the driver of the car being airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation determined that a black 2018 Nissan passenger car, driven by Dawson A. Vest, 21, of Austin, Indiana was traveling westbound on County Road 775 South, west of US 31.

Photo provided/Indiana State Police

For reasons unknown, Vest’s vehicle entered a railroad crossing into the path of a CSX train heading northbound. The train collided with the driver’s side of the car causing the car to roll and ejected Vest from the vehicle.

Vest was air lifted to a hospital in Louisville, Kentucky to be treated for injuries sustained in the wreck.

