Indiana State Police rescues dog from abandoned trailer in Gary, owner faces animal cruelty charges

LAKE COUNTY — An Indiana man faces animal cruelty charges after his dog was found abandoned in an unsecured kennel on a trailer in freezing temperatures, following a tip from a concerned bystander.

The Indiana State Police were notified of a Facebook post stating that an SUV traveling eastbound on I-80/94 from the Illinois state line was pulling an open utility trailer, which contained an unsecured kennel containing a large dog in distress.

ISP says a good Samaritan noticed the vehicle and called 911 to report his concern about the dog’s condition, especially because it was 26 degrees with windchills below that temperature.

A local reporter sent the Facebook post to ISP and during an investigation, a detective located the dog at a residence in Gary.

According to ISP, the dog appeared to have been abandoned where the owner of the suspect vehicle had previously lived. With the help of an ISP K9 handler, they were able to secure the dog.

A neighbor identified the dog, and the owner was found after several hours of searching, police say.

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a 37-year-old Lake County resident for the incident. He is not in custody.

WRTV does not name suspects until they are formally charged.

ISP says the dog is currently in a foster home and is receiving “much-needed attention.”

“The Indiana State Police would like to thank the good Samaritan who alerted law enforcement of this incident,” ISP said in a statement.