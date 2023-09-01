Indiana State Police to have extra Labor Day weekend patrols

INDIANA — Troopers from the Indiana State Police are encouraging safe travels during Labor Day weekend.

To help ensure the safety of motorists, ISP is participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project).

According to ISP, both programs are federally funded and allow extra troopers to patrol Indiana highways during Labor Day weekend.

ISP says they will be focused on aggressive and distracted driving, impaired drivers and drivers and passengers who are not wearing a seatbelt.