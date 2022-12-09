Indiana State University receives largest gift in school history

TERRE HAUTE — Indiana State University is celebrating its largest individual donation ever which will help students and faculty.

Alumnus Steve and his wife Gloria Bailey are giving $8 million to the Bailey College of Engineering and Technology (BCET).

Steve Bailey is a 1971 alumnus of ISU who graduated with a degree in automotive technology and went on to lead Diesel USA Group as CEO until his retirement in 2019. He serves on the College of Technology Dean’s Advisory Council and the ISU Foundation Board of Directors.

Gloria helped Interior Architecture Design students at ISU redesign and furnish the atrium in the John T. Myers Technology Center.

"Every facet of Indiana State, and this gift, excites us because we know how much of an effect it can have on students. Steve attributes much of his success in his career to his time at Indiana State. We are hopeful that this gift will be the best investment of our lives," Gloria said.

The gift is going to three funds:

The Bailey College of Engineering and Technology Scholars program will provide incoming freshmen majoring within the college a $3,000 scholarship. That scholarship will be renewable for up to two years. Fifty scholarships will be offered in Fall 2023.

The Bailey Faculty Fellowship Fund will give a $10,000 award to five outstanding faculty members to fund activities such as research and conferences. The money will not supplement salaries.

$50,000 per year for the next three years will go to the Dean’s Fund for Excellence to assist with new industry partnerships, expanding existing partnerships and recruiting students.

“We have seen firsthand the great work being done to provide first-generation college students with a high-quality education through mentorship, curriculum, and experiential learning. We feel passionately that the three prongs in this gift — the student scholarships, the faculty fellowships, and the dean’s fund — will positively impact the lives of engineering and technology students for years to come," Steve said.

The Bailey College of Engineering and Technology received ABET accreditation for its engineering program in August 2022. The college currently holds 13 ABET accredited programs. ABET accreditation verifies that programs provide the quality standards of the profession that’s being taught.

The school is currently conducting a nationwide search for a new dean of the BCET.