Indiana Supreme Court rules Indiana abortion law is constitutional

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has that the state's near-total abortion ban is constitutional.

In the opinion handed down on Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to vacate the initial injunction against the law.

However, even with this ruling, there is another challenge facing the law on a basis of religious freedom.

State lawmakers last summer approved a near-total ban on abortion. Exceptions are available only in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest and in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy if needed to save the mother’s life or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

In September 2022 a Marion County judge blocked Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on grounds it violated the state constitution.

The Indiana Supreme Court, again, ruled against that Friday.

The following is taken from Justice Derek R. Molter wrote in the opinion:

"(Indiana's constitution) Protects a woman’s right to an abortion that is necessary to protect her life or to protect her from a serious health risk, but the General Assembly otherwise retains broad legislative discretion for determining whether and the extent to which to prohibit abortions."

"The providers brought a “facial” challenge to the entire law, so they had to show a reasonable likelihood of success in proving there are no circumstances in which any part of Senate Bill 1 could ever be enforced consistent with Article 1, Section 1. Because there are such circumstances, the providers cannot show a reasonable likelihood of success on their facial challenge. We therefore vacate the preliminary injunction."

Planned Parenthood temporarily paused their abortion care at their location on Georgetown Road from Dec. 2022 until last week.

That pause on abortion procedures in Indianapolis is something abortion fund providers say put a strain on patients seeking access.

Indiana University Law Professor Jody Madeira spoke earlier this month on the challenges to Indiana's abortion law with WRTV. She said the supreme court was considering whether liberty encompassed the right to get an abortion.

Although the Supreme Court ruled in favor of that on Friday, the religious freedom lawsuit against the state's near-total abortion ban remains without a ruling.

Read the full opinion from the Indiana Supreme Court below.