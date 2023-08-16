Indiana Task Force 1 team of 70 activated for Maui search and rescue

INDIANAPOLIS — A 70 member team from Indiana Task Force 1 will soon deploy to the island of Maui, Hawaii after being activated as a Typle 1 Urban Search & Rescue.

Earlier this week two members, including a K-9 unit deployed from Indiana to Maui as the search for survivors continues after deadly wildfires hit the island.

The group of 70, according to Public Information Officer Rita Reith, will have representatives from:



Indianapolis Fire Department

IMPD

Wayne Township Fire Department

Whitestown Fire Department

Sugar Creek Fire Department

Bargersville Fire Department

Danville Fire Department

Lafayette Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department

Brownsburg Fire Department

Speedway Fire Department

Greenwood Fire Department

Zionsville Fire Department

Westfield Fire Department

Carmel Fire Department

Noblesville Fire Department

15 Civilians

It was not made immediately available when the group will leave for Maui.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maui County released the first names of people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago and killed at least 106 people.

The wildfire is considered the deadliest wildfire in the last century for the United States.