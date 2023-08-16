Indiana Task Force 1 team of 70 activated for Maui search and rescue

INDIANAPOLIS — A 70 member team from Indiana Task Force 1 will soon deploy to the island of Maui, Hawaii after being activated as a Typle 1 Urban Search & Rescue.
Earlier this week two members, including a K-9 unit deployed from Indiana to Maui as the search for survivors continues after deadly wildfires hit the island.
The group of 70, according to Public Information Officer Rita Reith, will have representatives from:
- Indianapolis Fire Department
- IMPD
- Wayne Township Fire Department
- Whitestown Fire Department
- Sugar Creek Fire Department
- Bargersville Fire Department
- Danville Fire Department
- Lafayette Fire Department
- Plainfield Fire Department
- Brownsburg Fire Department
- Speedway Fire Department
- Greenwood Fire Department
- Zionsville Fire Department
- Westfield Fire Department
- Carmel Fire Department
- Noblesville Fire Department
- 15 Civilians
It was not made immediately available when the group will leave for Maui.
Earlier on Wednesday, Maui County released the first names of people killed in the wildfire that all but incinerated the historic town of Lahaina a week ago and killed at least 106 people.
The wildfire is considered the deadliest wildfire in the last century for the United States.