Indiana State Trooper accused of sexual battery while off duty

ENGLISH (AP) — An Indiana State Trooper has been arrested and charged with sexual battery for an alleged incident while he was off duty in February.

State police say Ryan L. Griffith was charged Thursday with felony sexual battery and misdemeanor false reporting in Crawford Circuit Court.

He was held on $7,500 cash bond at the Crawford County Jail. State police say he was arrested following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 27.

They say Griffith allegedly touched “the female victim in an unwanted manner at a private residence in Crawford County."

Griffith also is alleged to have provided false information to investigators.