MICHIGAN CITY — The search is on for a missing baby bobcat in Northern Indiana.

Officials at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City say they are looking for a nine-month-old bobcat named Grace that escaped Wednesday morning.

Zoo officials say Grace is about the size of a large house cat

Grace is not a threat to humans, zoo officials say, but she may hunt animals like chipmunks and rabbits.

Officials have set-up live traps and cameras to help catch her.