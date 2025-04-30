Indiana's First Lady launches fundraising initiative for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana First Lady Maureen Braun is working to give Hoosier children access to more books.

Her office announced on Tuesday a new fundraising initiative to expand and sustain Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across the state, a news release said.

The initiative establishes a public-private partnership aimed at supporting the beloved book gifting program.

“Reading opens up a world of imagination for kids, and having books in the home benefits children in school and throughout their lives,” said First Lady Maureen Braun in the release. “I’m proud to champion this effort to keep Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library growing strong here in Indiana and to help Hoosier kids develop a lifelong love of reading.”

Established in 1995, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library gifts millions of free books each month to children around the world. It promotes early childhood literacy by delivering free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five.

More information about the Imagination Library can be found HERE.

Watch the First Lady's announcement below.