ISP: Deputy shot, suspect in 'grave condition' following Franklin County shooting

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A deputy and two others were shot in Franklin County early Friday morning, Indiana State Police said.

Police said that shortly after midnight a sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a man walking near US-52 and State Route 1 with a small child.

When approached by the deputy, that man shot the deputy and the deputy returned fire, police said. The deputy's body armor stopped the gunfire from injuring him.

The child was not injured in the shooting, and police said the deputy is doing OK.

Police said the man was taken to UC Medical Center and is in "grave condition."

The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred shortly after midnight in Franklin County, Indiana. I am heading to the scene and will have more information later this morning. — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) December 23, 2022

Shortly after that shooting, police responded to a second location in Brookville where a woman was also shot and hospitalized. She also is in "grave condition," police said.

Police did not specify who shot her, but they believe the two incidents are connected.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

