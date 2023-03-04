ISP trooper hit, injured on I-69 in northeast Indiana

AUBURN, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper was injured after they were hit by a driver Friday evening in DeKalb County.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-69, between CR 60 and County Road 11A and near Auburn, just after 5 p.m.

ABC affiliate WPTA says a news conference is scheduled for Friday night, but it is unknown what time.

At 5 p.m., INDOT tweeted that the road would be closed for three hours.