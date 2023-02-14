It's Cherry Thing-a-Ling season! Schmidt Bakery sells annual pastry this Presidents Day weekend

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Step aside, Valentine's Day! Something bigger and better is on the horizon: Schmidt Bakery's annual Cherry Thing-a-Lings.

This Presidents Day weekend, people from across the Tri-State will travel to Batesville, Indiana for the popular cherry treats that are part fritter, part donut. Thing-a-Lings will only be available Thursday, Feb. 16 through Monday, Feb. 20.

While Clem Schmidt started the bakery in 1963, it wasn't until the winter of 1975 that he created the Thing-a-Ling. More than 40 years later, Schmidt Bakery said its limited edition treat has only increased in popularity.

In 2022, Schmidt Bakery said it sold more than 199,500 Thing-a-Lings. Because of the demand, the store said Thing-a-Lings will only be available in-store or through called-in shipping orders this year.

"Just plan to come and enjoy the wait," the bakery said on its website. "Know that every effort is made to get you in and out as soon as possible."

To get an order shipped, called the bakery at 812-934-4501 before Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. The store will be open from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

And just because they're only available for purchase five days of the year doesn't mean they can only be eaten during those five days. Schmidt Bakery said its Thing-a-Lings can be frozen for enjoyment later.

