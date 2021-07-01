Judge blocks new Indiana law aimed at teachers unions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Part of a new Indiana law requiring teachers to renew requests every year for automatic paycheck deduction of union dues has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker said in her ruling Wednesday that the law violated educators’ free speech rights and that it “substantially impairs” existing contracts between school corporations and their teachers unions that allow for dues to be withdrawn from teachers’ paychecks.

The preliminary injunction prevents the state from enforcing the law, which took effect Thursday, to terminate any existing dues deduction withholding agreements until after the final pay period of the 2020-21 school year.

It also blocks the state from enforcing the law on any new agreements until the judge issues a final ruling.