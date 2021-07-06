Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Judge letting Indiana's governor sue to block emergency law

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Olson/Getty Images
EAST CHICAGO, IN - APRIL 19: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the media after meeting with former residents and taking a brief tour of the West Calumet Housing Complex with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on April 19, 2017 in East Chicago, Indiana. All the residents of the complex were ordered to move by the East Chicago Housing Authority after the soil and many homes in the complex were found to contain high levels of lead. The area has been declared an EPA superfund site. This was Pruitt's first visit to a superfund site since being named the agency's administrator. The complex is scheduled for demolition. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt And Local Officials Tour East Chicago Superfund Site
Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:03:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge is letting Indiana's governor proceed with a lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators have given themselves to intervene during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Marion County judge's ruling rejects arguments from Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution.

The judge wrote that such an interpretation would give the attorney general greater power than Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in protecting the governor's constitutional powers. The judge said that would be "an absurd result."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!