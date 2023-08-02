Judge reaffirms decision to let transgender students use identifying bathrooms

MARTINSVILLE — The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a prior ruling that transgender students must have access to the bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identities.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville and Vigo County Schools have been ordered by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to allow transgender students to use the bathroom coinciding with the gender they identify with.

“Students who are denied access to the appropriate facilities are caused both serious emotional and physical harm as they are denied recognition of who they are. They will often avoid using the restroom altogether while in school,” said Kenneth Falk, ACLU of Indiana attorney. “Schools should be a safe place for kids and the refusal to allow a student to use the correct facilities can be extremely damaging.”

The affirmation comes after the 2022 ruling.