Judge upholds Indiana emergency law challenged by Governor Holcomb

WRTV photo
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb discussed the COVID-19 pandemic after an event in Westfield on Tuesday, July 25, 2021.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Oct 07, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has upheld the increased power Indiana legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies, siding with them in a lawsuit filed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The Marion County judge ruled Thursday that the state constitution gave the General Assembly the authority to determine when and for how long it will meet.

Holcomb contends in his lawsuit that the constitution allows only the governor to call the Legislature into a special session after its annual sessions adjourn by the end of April.

Republican legislators advanced the law following criticism from conservatives over a statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions that Holcomb imposed by executive order.

“This is a huge win for the people of Indiana and permits their voices to be heard through their legislators when the Governor invokes his own emergency powers,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement.

