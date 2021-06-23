Judge weighs blocking Indiana 'abortion reversal' law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge says he'll soon decide whether to block a new Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process.

U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon heard arguments into the evening Monday in a lawsuit filed by abortion rights groups seeking to stop the so-called "abortion reversal" law from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

Dr. George Delgado, who claims to have coined the term "abortion reversal," testified that the treatment is safe and effective.

Dr. Courtney Schreiber, an obstetrician-gynecologist in Philadelphia, pushed back, calling the state's new law "deeply distressing" and "mortifyingly harmful."

MORE | ACLU, health care providers file lawsuit against Indiana abortion reversal bill |