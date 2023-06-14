June 14 is final day to register for federal relief from March, April tornados

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday is the final day to register for federal assistance related to the tornadoes that swept through Indiana on March 31 and April 1.

To register, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, call the toll-free FEMA Helpline at 800- 621-3362 or visit a Disaster Recovery Center. If you’ve already registered, you can still submit your documents after June 14.

Disaster Relief Centers are located at 110 N. Main Street in Sullivan, 999 N. Front Street in Whiteland and 1749 Hospital Drive in Martinsville.

Once you register, send FEMA your insurance documents, which could include letters showing what your settlement covered, that your claim was denied, or that your claim has been delayed for at least 30 days. FEMA can’t duplicate benefits from other sources, so we need to see your losses aren’t already covered by insurance.

Disaster Recovery Centers are open until 6 p.m.

If you receive a letter from FEMA that says you are ineligible for disaster assistance, read it carefully to determine why. Within 60 days, gather the documents requested, write a letter to explain why you’re appealing, then submit the documents, letter and cover page from the determination letter in one of these ways:



Mail to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Fax to 800-827-8112 (Attention: FEMA)

Visit the Disaster Assistance website linked above and click Apply Online

Visit the Disaster Recovery Center closest to you

In total, more than $10.6 million in federal assistance has been approved relating to the tornadoes.