Kentucky woman shares inspiring message after quadruple amputation

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Imagine waking up in the hospital with no legs.

For Cindy Mullins, that's not imagination; that's her new reality.

"I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Mullins said. "The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life this is what's happened.'"

It's what Mullins called a "perfect storm" stemming from a kidney stone a few weeks ago.

After getting treatment, the kidney stone got infected, and Mullins became septic.

She told WRTV's sister station LEX 18 that after initially rushing to Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, she was taken by ambulance to U.K. Hospital in Lexington.

After being sedated for days, Mullins woke up to the news she'd be losing all of her limbs.

The long-time nurse was surprisingly calm when everything was explained to her.

Knowing she would take this option over losing her life.

"I just said these are the cards I've been dealt and these are the hands I'm going to play," Mullins said.

"I'm just so happy to be alive. I get to see my kids. I get to see my family. I get to have my time with my husband. Those are minor things at this point."

A 41-year-old mother of two boys who's been with her husband since she was 17.

Family is everything to Mullins, and she's learning her kin may stretch beyond just her last name.

There's been an outcry of support for Mullins as her story spread across the area.

So many people are checking in on her, even sending the family financial help.

Over the last few weeks, roughly $60,000 has been donated to help the family get through this difficult time.

"At one time I think they told 40 people were in the waiting room here. The calls and the texts, the prayers and the things people have sent. The little words of encouragement," Mullins said.

"I just can't fathom that people are doing things like that for me."

As Mullins prepares for rehab, physical therapy, prosthetics, and so many changes to her life, she hopes her story can inspire others.

"Slow down. Appreciate the things around you, especially your family. It's okay to let people take care of you," Mullins said.

"If one person from this can see God from all this, that made it all worth it."

If you want to support the Mullins family in their time of need, click here.