Kinsey Institute continues sex research after state lawmakers block taxpayer funding

BLOOMOINGTON — Indiana University's Kinsey Institute has been researching human sexuality for 77 years.

Whiile there have been critics over the decades, the Kinsey Institute has avoided serious setbacks while it continued to produce ground breaking research on sex and relationships.

But that changed last year, when a state lawmaker introduced an amendment to the budget bill that blocked any tax money from funding the Kinsey Institute.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV This statue of Alfred Kinsey is posted just outside the building that houses the Kinsey Institute on the Indiana University campus.

"This institute and its namesake have a history of child sex studies, much of which have been referred to as crimes against children," Rep. Lorissa Sweet said on the floor of the Indiana House in February 2023.

Sweet's change was approved by Indiana's conservative-leaning majority and became law..

WRTV asked a spokesperson for Sweet for an interview or comment, but she did not respond Thursday.

Justin Garcia, the director of the Kinsey Institute, said Sweet's claims are baseless and stem from debunked misinformation that has been circulating for decades.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Justin Garcia, director of the Kinsey Institute.

"This misinformation, and this fear around sexuality persists for so many people," Garcia told WRTV. "There are groups that have really tried to lobby against any any study of sexuality and gender and relationships and reproduction.

"And in this case, they were successful."

The Kinsey Institute even devotes a portion of its website to responding to attacks on its founder and research methods.

Garcia said the Kinsey Institute’s $2-million-a-year budget has long been funded primarily by donations and grants. But its operating expenses had been supported by university funds, he said.

Earlier this month, IU trustees rejected a proposal that would have separated the Kinsey Institute from the university, instead backing efforts to preserve and protect the institute's relationship with IU in spite of the new law banning public funds.

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Lindley Hall is the home of the Kinsey Institute on Indiana University's campus.

The institute now will use careful and detailed accounting measures to make sure it continues to operate without using taxpayer money, Garcia said.

He said the institute seeks to enlighten us about sex, one of the most fundamental aspects of human behavior.

"Sex is such a part of people's lives yet we don't even know where to go for accurate information," Garcia said. "That kind of knowledge just makes the world a more informed place."

Vic Ryckaert/WRTV Alfred Kinsey used this microscope in his study of gall wasps.

