LL Flooring files for bankruptcy, plans to close 3 Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — LL Flooring, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, has filed for bankruptcy and will close 94 of its stores across the United States, including three stores in Indiana.

But the retailer is not liquidating itself immediately, as the company recently announced that it had entered Chapter 11, which allows for a re-organization rather than a wind-down of the business.

Instead, LL Flooring will use the process to seek a sale of the 30-year-old business, which said it’s in “active negotiations with multiple bidders,” according to a press release.

LL Flooring, which changed its name in 2021, has about 300 locations and sells 500 varieties of hard-surface floors. It has secured $130 million in debtor-in-possession capital to sustain operations and pay vendors.

The following stores in Indiana will be closing:



Greenwood, located at 2117 Independence Dr.

Lafayette, located at 4315 Commerce Dr.

Muncie, located at 1515 W. McGalliard Rd.



A full list of closures is available on its website. Exact dates on the closures were not specified.

