Madison hotel named to Historic Hotels of America list

MADISON — A fourth Indiana hotel has been inducted as a Historic Hotel of America.

The Fairfield Inn at Historic Eagle Cotton Mill in Madison recently became just the fourth Indiana hotel to earn the honor.

The 1884 Cotton Mill was converted into an 85-room hotel along the banks of the Ohio River. It is also listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Madison Mayor Bob Courtney shared his thoughts on the announcement on social media.

"Fantastic and well deserved!," Courtney said. "This is a great place and uniquely Madison! The owners and staff work very hard to create unique experiences for everyone!"

The French Lick Resort, West Baden Springs Hotel and the Omni Severin in downtown Indy are the other three Indiana hotels to have received the honor in the past.

The Fairfield Inn at Historic Eagle Cotton Mill is located at 108 St. Michaels Avenue in Madison.