Microsoft to build $1 billion data center in Northwest Indiana

INDIANA — On Tuesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced a new investment in Indiana by one of the world's biggest tech companies.

Microsoft will invest $1 billion to establish a new data center in northwest Indiana, according to the governor.

The new facility is set to create up to 200 new jobs by the end of 2032 in La Porte.

“Indiana is committed to being a central hub in the global economy of the future, and this latest announcement ensures Hoosier communities and talent will be key to widespread advancements in cloud and artificial intelligence technology,” said Gov. Holcomb. “As a state, we’ve built a pro-growth business climate and implemented a future-focused framework to attract major investments in high-tech, high-growth sectors. We’re excited to welcome Microsoft’s new data center to Indiana and look forward to the incredible value add impact this will have on our statewide data driven ecosystem, new career opportunities, specifically the greater northwest Indiana community.”

The facility is expected to span 245,000 square feet on 489 acres in La Porte.

WATCH | Toyota breaks ground on $100 million factory expansion in Columbus, adding 85 jobs

Toyota to expand Columbus forklift factory

According to a release from the governor's office, the campus will help power the Microsoft Cloud and support the next-level digital transformation spurred by the widespread adoption of cloud computing and AI (artificial intelligence).

“Microsoft is excited to expand our datacenter infrastructure into Indiana, with our first campus to be built in La Porte,” said Bowen Wallace, Microsoft CVP Datacenters, Americas Region. “We appreciate the collaboration with the State, City and the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership that has made this opportunity possible. We look forward to an enduring and beneficial relationship with Indiana and the City of La Porte as we build and scale our data center infrastructure to support our customer and partners.”