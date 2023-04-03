Missing Indiana man prompts Kentucky River search

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky — Jessamine County officials are searching the Kentucky River for a missing 27-year-old man from Indiana.

Officials say this is their second day looking in the High Bridge area.

Before searching the river, officials searched on the ground.

They have not revealed his name, but say information from his family and evidence led them to search near and on the river.

More than 20 emergency personnel are involved in the search from seven different fire and rescue departments, including the Lexington Fire Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

They plan to continue searching for an entire week for the family’s sake, according to Danny Eades, the chief of the Jessamine County Fire District.

It’s a challenging place to search because of how high the water is after storms.

The work takes an emotional toll on first responders, Eades said.

“[You] obviously always feel bad for the family, hoping that you find their loved ones to return them, but you're searching for a possibly deceased person and that does take a toll on you knowing that family is missing that individual, that loved one,” Eades said.