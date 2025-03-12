Missing woman rescued after surviving 6 days in car crash in Northwest Indiana

NEWTON COUNTY — A missing woman survived for nearly a week in her car after crashing in Northwest Indiana, officials say.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Brieonna Cassell, of Wheatfield, had been missing for six days until a passerby found her in Brook on Tuesday.

The passerby, Johnny Martinez, was operating equipment for Deyoung Drainage when he found a vehicle off the roadway out of view from passing traffic, on CR 600S near CR 300E.

When Martinez located the vehicle, he contacted his supervisor. They checked the vehicle and found Cassell inside, who was conscious and speaking.

Cassell was flown to a Chicago hospital.