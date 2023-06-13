More than $76 million going toward fight against opioid crisis in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — As the opioid crisis continues across the country, Indiana communities will soon see some added efforts to combat the rising number of overdoses and fatalities.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s (FSSA) Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) is providing funding to improve mental health and recovery services for Hoosiers.

“Crisis receiving and stabilization services are critical to providing crisis services,” said Jay Chaudhary, director of the Division of Mental Health and Addiction. “Currently, too many Hoosiers experiencing a mental health crisis end up in emergency departments or county jails. These grants will help bridge gaps and offer a therapeutic and compassionate alternative pathway for individuals and communities in crisis.”

Utilizing funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and the National Opioid Settlement, more than $76 million will go into Indiana organizations and communities.

“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level”, said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana. “Any time we have an opportunity to infuse more dollars into a community for the benefit of Hoosiers, we take advantage of it. These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”

DMHA has worked with local organizations and governments to promote the opportunities within their communities and in return saw 78 proposals requesting funds to strengthen work in addressing substance use disorders and mental health disorders.

