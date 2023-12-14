Motorized chairs now available at multiple Indiana State Parks trails

INDIANAPOLIS — A recent grant has opened Indiana State Park trails to a whole new population.

Thanks to a grant from the Bronco Wild Fun from Ford Motor Company, there are now 15 trail chairs available for use in multiple Indiana State Parks properties.

The trail chairs allow for wheelchair users and guests with mobility disabilities to explore challenging trails.

There are now four trail chairs at Indiana Dunes, two trail chairs at McCormick's Creek State Park, and one trail chair at each of the following properties:



Chain O’Lakes

Charlestown

Fort Harrison

Mounds

O’Bannon Woods

Pokagon

Spring Mill

Salamonie Lake

To learn about using the chairs, contact the state park you plan to visit ahead of time. All of those contacts can be found at stateparks.in.gov.