Naloxone vending machine unveiled in Indiana

SOUTH BEND — Indiana's first naloxone vending machine is now open at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is a medication approved to reverse an overdose from opioids and is given when a person is showing signs of opioid overdose.

The machine dispenses free kits that include a single dose of naloxone, instructions for use and a referral to treatment for substance use disorder.

“Every life lost to overdose is one too many, but we know naloxone can save lives, so we must do everything that we can to get the medication into the hands of those who need it most," Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the state of Indiana, said.

The State says 18 more vending machines will be placed around the state. Jails in Wayne and Dubois County have been announced as future locations.

Overdose Lifeline, a nonprofit that helps those affected by substance use disorder, is purchasing the vending machines using federal grant funds.

