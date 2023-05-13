Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

National Police Week

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.

vigil3.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil9.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil7.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil6.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil8.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil10.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil5.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil4.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV vigil2.jpg Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.Photo by: WRTV

National Police Week

close-gallery
  • vigil3.jpg
  • vigil9.jpg
  • vigil7.jpg
  • vigil6.jpg
  • vigil8.jpg
  • vigil10.jpg
  • vigil5.jpg
  • vigil4.jpg
  • vigil.jpg
  • vigil2.jpg

Share

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital.WRTV
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next