Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Two Indiana police officers killed while serving our community last year will have their names added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Noah Shahnavaz, of Elwood, and Seara Burton, of Richmond, will be honored during National Police Week in the nation's Capital. WRTV

Prev 1 / Ad Next