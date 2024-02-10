National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in southern Indiana on Saturday morning.

According to NWS, a tornado touched down near Underwood, Indiana, in Clark County. Winds reached an estimated 90 mph.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency says there were also scattered 80 mph straight-line wind damage in the area. Their survey team is not yet sure on lengths, widths, paths or total number of tornadoes.

NWS Louisville says at least one of their survey teams are out at locations across southern Indiana and north central Kentucky to survey damage from the storms.

At least one survey team will be headed out to locations across southern IN and north central KY today to survey damage from storms earlier this morning.

According to the Clark County Emergency Management Agency, a severe thunderstorm warning was first issued for portions of the county by NWS at 4:30 a.m.

Since then, first responders have responded to 35 weather related calls regarding trees and power lines down in the Henryville and New Washington areas.

Clark County REMS are urging people to not remove any debris from power lines.