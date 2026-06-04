New law to allow Hoosier 16-year-olds to get driver’s licenses on their birthdays

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Thanks to a new law, new drivers can get behind the wheel sooner and won’t have to wait an additional 90 days after turning 16.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Beginning July, 16-year-olds can get their driver’s licenses on their birthdays.

Stephanie Taylor, chief of policy and Programs at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, said, “We’re really excited about the change. It gives folks an opportunity to drive a little earlier; also, drive sooner and safely.”

But the new law doesn’t mean new drivers can skip the requirements, which include: learner’s permits, driver’s education, supervised driving practices, and passing vision tests and driver’s tests.

The new change is refreshing for a 14-year-old who can’t wait to drive. Luciana Vallejos said, “It’s so much better so, then you don’t have to wait a long time.”

She’s planning on taking driver’s education in 2027.

It’s not just teens celebrating; parents are excited, too. One mom, Cherri Williams, said it gives teens more driving time. “I definitely do because the kids nowadays definitely need more practice, not just driving, but a lot of things.”

A parent or legal guardian will still be required to be financially liable for the teen.

The new law also allows 16-year-olds to add a motorcycle endorsement on their licenses. The BMV’s Taylor said, “The 90 days, even though it may not feel very long, I do think in some situations it’s mission-critical to everyday life.”

New drivers will still be required to follow the 10 p.m. curfew.