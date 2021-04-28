Watch
New mobile unit provides resources to deaf and hard of hearing kids statewide

A new mobile unit is providing resources for deaf or hard of hearing children across Indiana.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Apr 28, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Support and resources for Hoosier children who are deaf or hard of hearing will now come to them.

The Indiana Department of Health's "Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education" has launched a mobile unit.

The vehicle travels across Indiana providing services like hearing screening follow-ups, training for speech-language pathologists, and counseling for families.

Executive director Bethany Colson says the mobile unit is providing access to kids in areas that need it most. It has been in operation for about two months now.

"So far the response has been really positive, excited about the opportunity. Again, we want to connect with those in these different communities around the state. We aren't just coming in to provide services in a box, or in this mobile unit, but we want to provide them in conjunction with schools and local providers," Colson told WRTV.

Communities and families can request a visit from the mobile unit and seek more information at www.in.gov/isdh.

