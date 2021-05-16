New signs in Gary direct people to Jackson 5's former home

GARY, Ind. — Crews have installed signs in northwest Indiana directing motorists to the small house in Gary that Michael Jackson and his siblings called home before the Jackson 5 achieved fame.

Marlon Jackson and Tito Jackson joined several dignitaries Thursday in unveiling one of the signs outside the family's former home, at 2300 Jackson Street.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, who helped secure the signs through the Indiana Department of Transportation, said he hopes they will spur tourism and development in Gary while also honoring the Jackson family's link to the city.

"Their family has contributed so much to our world, and it's an honor to be able to recognize them and celebrate the community where they grew up," he said.

The signs declaring the "Home of the World-Famous Jackson 5" were placed along Interstate 80/94 as well as on local roads to direct motorists to the small white home where Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and the eight other Jackson children grew up.

Tito Jackson said Thursday that being back in Gary and seeing the home again "just brings back great feelings and great memories," The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said she first saw the Jackson 5 perform at the Indiana State Fair in 1972, and seeing their childhood home reminded her that the American Dream is real.

"This home provides inspiration for our young people," she said. "It says that you can be whatever you want to be, and you can be as successful as you want to be, if you can imagine yourself doing that."