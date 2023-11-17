Newborn surrendered at Schererville Safe Haven Baby Box

SCHERERVILLE — For the 16th time in 2023 a baby has been surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box.

Earlier this week, a healthy newborn baby was safely surrendered at the Schererville Fire Department #2. This is the second time a baby has been surrendered at this station.

“Wow, we are so grateful to this birth mother for bravely and sacrificially choosing what she believes to be best for her baby," Safe Haven Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey said. "We are honored that she trusted our program to protect her and her infant. We are seeing record numbers of mothers needing our program and we are so eager to meet their needs and be prepared. There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing.”

LIST | Find a Safe Haven Baby Box Near You

Kelsey, who was abandoned as an infant, has dedicated her life to helping mothers in crisis and giving them a safe, anonymous way to surrender their babies without fear of persecution or judgment.

READ | Behind the Box: A mother's story of surrendering her infant out of love

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

READ | Meet Grace: One of Indiana's Safe Haven babies

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

Safe Haven Hotline

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.

The SHBB hotline is staffed by licensed counselors.

The Safe Haven Law allows mothers to safely surrender their infants, anonymously, up to 30 days old

Under the Safe Haven Law, parents have up to 30 days to change their mind once they surrender an infant.

See the map below for locations of all available Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana and across the country.