Older sisters greet younger sister at school bus stop, continuing sweet tradition

For three years, an Indiana girl waited at the bus stop every day for her older sisters to return home from school, no matter the weather.

A TikTok video mom Robin Whitsett shared of the endearing reunions went viral two years ago, and at the time, she told "Good Morning America" waiting and greeting her sisters Lilah and Lily was young Loxley's way of coping when she missed them during the day.

Now, the roles are reversed. Earlier this month, Whitsett shared a follow-up TikTok video featuring a montage of previous Loxley clips -- but this time, she also included a clip of her husband Dustin Whitsett and 13-year-old Lilah waiting for Loxley to return after her first day of kindergarten on July 26.

"Today was the day her sister got to wait for her," Whitsett wrote in the video, which shows Lilah and her dad mirroring Loxley's actions and waving at the 5-year-old as she gets off the school bus and crosses the street toward them.

Whitsett's new video quickly went viral, garnering over 23,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

"I knew this day was coming but I wasn't prepared to see this day come by so [fast]," wrote one commenter.

"awwww now it's her turn for school!!! 💕💕💕," another TikTok user added.

The mom of three said after so many videos of Loxley excitedly welcoming her sisters home, the older siblings didn't want to break the practice and suggested doing the same for her.

"Both of the girls were like, 'Well, we're going to have to wait for Loxley,'" Whitsett told "GMA" in a new interview. "It was totally their instinct and their idea to continue the tradition [and] be there for her."

Whitsett said both Lily, 14, and Lilah, 13, now take turns waiting for their 5-year-old sister after school.

"They're both eager to get out there, even Lily being in high school," the mom of three said. "It doesn't bother them at all. They're not embarrassed by it. They're proud of their relationship with their sister."

She added, "And I think honestly, her first day, Lilah was just as anxious to get out there and be sure that her sister was OK. They seem to enjoy it, and Loxley looks forward to it."

Whitsett said her daughters share an "extremely close" relationship and they've leaned on each other as Loxley, who Whitsett said has been struggling with the transition to school, starts a new chapter.

"It was a big deal. She's having a pretty hard time transitioning into going to school full time, so we've tried to make it fun each time the girls have waited for her," she said.

