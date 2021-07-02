Over 15K tickets & citations given during first year of Indiana's hands-free law

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday marked one year since it became illegal to hold a cell phone while driving in Indiana and over 15,000 tickets and citations were handed out during that first 12 months.

The hands-free law still allows drivers to use their phone as long as it's hands-free or using voice operated technology. You can also hold your phone to report an emergency to 911.

The previous law banned texting or sending emails while behind the wheel.

"This law is so much more enforceable. The state legislature provided law enforcement a tool that they were able to easily identify and easily enforce," Captain Ron Galaviz with the Indiana State Police said.

Indiana State Police say law enforcement agencies issued 5,428 tickets and 10,557 warnings over the last year.

Starting later this summer, the Indiana BMV will begin adding points to records for motorists who are ticketed for holding a mobile device while driving.