Owen County paramedic dies while transporting young patients

OWEN COUNTY — An Owen County EMS paramedic died in the line of duty while caring for patients on the way to the hospital.

According to the Owen Valley Fire Territory's Facebook page, Brandon Staley responded to the scene of a car crash, north of Gosport, Indiana just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Due to difficult terrain at the accident site, it was a challenge for EMS to get to patients. However, two children were transported to the nearby ambulance where Staley and his partner treated their injuries while a firefighter drove them to the hospital.

On the way, Staley developed chest pain before he became unconscious. He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he later died.

The young patients Staley was treating arrived safely at the hospital where their care and treatment continued.