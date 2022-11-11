PHOTOS: Family members pay respects to their veteran loved ones

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos Provided

Allison Houser - "My great grampa—Leo Risch—served in WWII and was enlisted 1938-1946. he was my favorite farmer and solitaire partner he passed away 2002 in Connersville." Photos Provided

Allison Dohrn - "My father: Michael Letourneau Sr. — retired from the Marine Corp in 1992 after 21 years of service. He now lives in Hendricks County, just recently passing on the duties he held as Commander of the Hendricks County Honor Guard. Husband, Father, Grampy, & Great Grampy. Photos Provided

C.E. Blair - One of my special Veterans is Jerry Vest. U.S. Air Force. His service to our country and sacrifices are so appreciated. He also continues to serve our Veterans and community by working with Indy Honor Flight, Taps on the Square in Martinsville every Friday and Helping to form Battle Buddies for Veterans and first responders that need a place to go, share, laugh, cry, exchange stories and heal." Photos Provided

Garnette Cox - "My Dad, Michael Anderson was a Vietnam Veteran - I’d love for him to receive recognition for serving our country. He’s been gone for 11 years and I miss him daily! Happy Veterans Day". Photos Provided

Mark T. Davis - "My brother, Mark T. Davis. We lost him in February this year. Mark served in the US Army. He served in imminent danger areas of Afghanistan and Iraq. He rose to the rank of Sergeant First Class, was a combat medic, served with the 82nd Airborne Division. During his distinguished career he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for action in Afghanistan and Iraq among other awards. He received a Combat Medical Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, Basic Aviation Badge, Master Parachutist Badge, and was certified as a Flight Medic and Jumpmaster." Photos Provided

Prev 1 / Ad Next