Pinewood Derby returns to Indiana State Museum for 16th year

INDIANAPOLIS — Race fans don't have to wait until the Indy 500 in May to see some action.

That's because starting Wednesday, the second-greatest spectacle in racing returns to the Indiana State Museum.

This is the 16th year of the Indiana State Museum's Pinewood Derby.

During the 10 days of races, hundreds of hand-built, miniature cars zip down the two-story, 125-foot track to the finish line.

From March 27-30 and April 3-8 visitors can watch, join in and borrow cars from the museum's lineup or bring their own creations to test and fine tune during the fun runs.

Race day is April 6.

Youth and adult division competitions will test who has the fastest cars.

Racers can also enter the best-in-show competition with awards based on visual style and design.

The final day of the derby is April 8 -- the day of the total solar eclipse.

That day there will be "space races" that feature special sun, moon and earth-themed derby cars.

Pinewood Derby is free for members and included with museum admission, which is $20 for adults, $14 for youth (ages 3-17) and $18 for seniors.

The event is in collaboration with the Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, and admission is $7 for Scouts and their family members.

You can learn more about the Pinewood Derby on the state museum's website.