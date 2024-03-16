Police searching for 18-year-old who went missing at Versailles State Park

VERSAILLES — Authorities are searching for an Osgood teenager who went missing an an Indiana state park on Friday.

Indiana DNR says Ripley County dispatch received a report that 18-year-old Carson Hughes was missing at Versailles Lake in Versailles State Park at 1:30 p.m.

Indiana DNR

Hughes’ unlocked vehicle was found with the keys still inside. His kayak was on the water near a boat ramp, according to the DNR.

Officers say they searched for Hughes both on land and in the water, using thermal and side-scan sonar technologies.

The search has ended for the night due to darkness and unsafe search conditions, but the DNR says it will resume Saturday morning.

The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to stay away from the area.

“We understand that members of the public want to help, however due to high water conditions we are asking that you allow the officers to work,” the department said in a social media post. “The search area could create hazards that could divert our resources away from the primary search.”

Anyone with information on Hughes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Indiana DNR Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.