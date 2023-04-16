President Biden approves federal disaster assistance for those affected by tornadoes in Indiana

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that federal disaster assistance has been approved for Indiana after a string of severe tornadoes and storms passed through the state between March 31 and April 1.

The action makes funding available to affected individuals in the following counties:



Allen

Benton

Clinton

Grant

Howard

Johnson

Lake

Monroe

Morgan

Owen

Sullivan

White

The funding will come in the form of:



Grants for temporary housing

Grants for temporary home repairs

Low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses

Other programs to help individuals and business owners recover

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on his Facebook page that funding will be available in the coming days.

“I received word that President Biden has approved our disaster declaration,” Holcomb said. “We’re grateful for this action that will help thousands of Hoosiers and many communities that sustained damages from the historic tornado event that swept across the state with additional assistance as they continue to recover and rebuild their homes and lives.”

Individuals who experienced property damage are encouraged to apply for assistance by calling 800.621.3362 or online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.