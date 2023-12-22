President Biden commutes sentences of Indy man, 10 others for non-violent drug offenses

WASHINGTON D.C — And Indianapolis man was given a second chance today as President Joe Biden commuted his prison sentence for a non-violent drug offense in 2012.

Kenneth Winkler was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment and 10 years of supervised released to follow in July 2012.

Winkler was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute and to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

On Friday, President Biden, using his authority under the Constitution, commuted Winkler's sentence and the sentence of 10 other Americans.