President Trump's "Border Czar" Tom Homan visits the Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Trump Administration's "Border Czar," Tom Homan, spoke to Indiana lawmakers at the statehouse and met with Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday.

Immigration enforcement has been one of President Trump's top priorities since re-taking office last year.

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that two million undocumented immigrants had been removed or self-deported since January 20.

White House Border Czar Tom Homan was invited by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita to discuss immigration reform and push to strengthen Indiana law. WRTV was originally invited by the AG’s office to cover the meeting, but the media and public were ultimately denied inside the chambers.

"We have to do more," said AG Todd Rokita.

Governor Mike Braun, the Marion County Sheriff and lawmakers across the state sat in on the conversation. Indiana State Representative J.D. Prescott plans to introduce the Fairness Act.

He said the bill will establish penalties for employers who do not report illegal immigrants. He adds that it will focus on giving law enforcement immunity from lawsuits for arresting undocumented people and crack down on sanctuary cities.

The bill would also mandate reporting by family service agencies, like Medicaid, to determine how much taxpayers are spending for coverage of non-citizens.

“It is crucial for you all to act," Rokita said.

Indiana has no international borders, but the Federation for American Immigration Reform called the state a gateway for drugs, trafficking, citing concerns with neighboring state Illinois.

"Illinois ranked 6th for largest number of illegal aliens. Chicago is a major magnet because of its policies. The problem is we can’t keep them in Illinois. They’re gonna come across, and we see that especially in northwest Indiana. That part of the state is already seeing a rise in illegal immigrants, coupled with cartel," said Shari Rendall.

FAIR also cites DEA claims that the Sinola and Jalisco cartels operate across Indiana and assist in fentanyl distribution. In 2024, more than 2000 Hoosiers died from fentanyl.

Lawmakers asked questions about how to investigate the number of legal and undocumented immigrants who attend Indiana schools.

"There are a couple of things you can do. States can pass a law that allows them to do that," said Chad Wolf, former acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security.

Homan's visit was met with opposition. A group of protesters gathered at the statehouse outside the chambers, called the meeting invasive.

"As a Latina, no matter that I have my status and my citizenship, I feel scared. It makes me feel unsafe," said Amy Guzman. "The pressure is on Indiana to work more with ICE and use more facilities beyond what we are using in Marion County Jail, as well as Camp Atterbury and Miami Correctional. We are standing up to say, 'No.'"

White House Border Czar Tom Homan calls the U.S. border the most secure it’s ever been since elevated deportation efforts under the Trump Administration.

"Currently, we are well over half a million deportations just by ICE alone, which is a record in this country," said Homan.

Still, Homan wants Indiana to do more to support ICE efforts. He did not respond to questions after the event was done.

Representative Prescott plans to introduce the bill that was discussed on Tuesday, called "the Fairness Act," when Indiana's 2026 legislative session begins in mid-January.