Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for comments made during commencement ceremony

WEST LAFAYETTE — The chancellor at Purdue University Northwest is apologizing after comments he made during a graduation ceremony on Saturday.

Thomas Keon mocked Asian language at the start of his speech.

In a statement Wednesday night, he said, "I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive. I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain, and anger."

During the commencement, Keon imitated Asian language saying, “All I can say is (gibberish)."

You can read his full statement below: