Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Shipments from East Palestine train derailment resume in Putnam County

Train Derailment Ohio
Gene J. Puskar/AP
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Train Derailment Ohio
Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 13:05:31-04

PUTNAM COUNTY — Shipments of hazardous waste from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio have resumed in their delivery to Indiana.

According to Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County, shipments resumed Tuesday following third party testing of the materials as ordered by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Among the substances coming in the solid waste (mostly soil) to Heritage Environmental is vinyl chloride, a colorless gas, and butyl acrylate, which is used in paint and caulk.

According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride is used to make PVC and as a combustion product in tobacco smoke.

In a statement to WRTV, IDEM says the EPA agreed to pause shipments to Indiana until testing proved there were no harmful levels of toxins. Those tests were completed last week with findings that the waste doesn't contain harmful dioxin levels.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE