Shipments from East Palestine train derailment resume in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — Shipments of hazardous waste from the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio have resumed in their delivery to Indiana.

According to Heritage Environmental Services in Putnam County, shipments resumed Tuesday following third party testing of the materials as ordered by Governor Eric Holcomb.

Among the substances coming in the solid waste (mostly soil) to Heritage Environmental is vinyl chloride, a colorless gas, and butyl acrylate, which is used in paint and caulk.

According to the National Cancer Institute, vinyl chloride is used to make PVC and as a combustion product in tobacco smoke.

In a statement to WRTV, IDEM says the EPA agreed to pause shipments to Indiana until testing proved there were no harmful levels of toxins. Those tests were completed last week with findings that the waste doesn't contain harmful dioxin levels.